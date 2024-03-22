Kate Middleton announces she has cancer and is undergoing chemo in new video

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer, she announced March 22 in a video.

The former Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery in January and was not expected to appear in public again until after Easter, the Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17. But speculation over her condition and whereabouts heightened in the weeks that followed, reaching a fever pitch after the palace released an edited photo of the princess with her children.

Now, she's speaking on her condition for the first time in a new video shared by Kensington Palace.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," she said in the video.

"However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present," she said.

Kate said the news came as a "huge shock," adding that she and Prince William aim to "manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment," she said. "But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

Kate's last public appearance was in December 2023 for the family's annual Christmas outing in Sandringham. Her "planned" surgery took place on Jan. 16 and was "successful," according to the palace.

"It is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

The palace did not disclose the reason for her surgery but said at the time that it was not due to cancer. Representatives for the princess said only "significant" updates would be provided, a point that a spokesperson for Kate reiterated Feb. 29 amid growing rumors surrounding her health.

The palace confirmed in a Jan. 29 statement that Kate had returned to Windsor to recover from the surgery from home.

"She is making good progress," the statement read.

The princess was first spotted by paparazzi on March 5 in a car driven by her mother near Windsor. She was later reportedly filmed out on a walk through a farmer's market with her husband, Prince William in a video that circulated online March 18.

Kate released her first public comments in a post on X for Mother's Day in the U.K., alongside a photo that was later retracted by news agencies due to apparent manipulation.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” the caption read, signed off with a "C." “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.”

The editing controversy and lack of information about her whereabouts led to viral conspiracies about the princess and the royal family. The Mirror, a newspaper in the U.K., reported March 20 that a staff member at the London Clinic allegedly tried to access Kate's medical records.

“This is a matter for The London Clinic," Kensington Palace told NBC News in response.

The London Clinic told The Mirror: “We firmly believe that all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information.”

Kate is the second member of the royal family to face significant health issues this year.

Buckingham Palace announced Feb. 5 that King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing a procedure for benign prostate enlargement. The palace did not specify what kind of cancer but clarified it was not prostate cancer.