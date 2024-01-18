Kate Middleton, King Charles surgeries spur royal health concerns





Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, could remain hospitalized for up to two weeks as she recovers from a successful planned abdominal surgery, according to Kensington Palace. This comes as King Charles III is set to undergo a procedure next week for an enlarged prostate. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY, and Daisy McAndrew and Dr. Roshini Raj join with insight.Jan. 18, 2024