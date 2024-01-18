Alaska Airlines to send its own inspectors to Boeing plants
02:52
Hoda & Jenna help this amazing family reach their 2024 goals
10:33
How algorithms shape what you see on social media
03:55
Richard Simmons says he never gave 'permission' for biopic
02:30
Jason Kelce gives signed jersey to favorite McDonald's employee
00:38
Mariska Hargitay talks 25th season of 'SVU'
10:17
Families of Americans held in Gaza pressure Congress for action
02:17
Are men better at navigating than women? New study gives insight
00:42
Schwarzenegger detained in Germany airport over luxury watch
00:40
Shark tank adventure in the spotlight after 10-year-old is bitten
02:13
Now Playing
Kate Middleton, King Charles surgeries spur royal health concerns
06:17
UP NEXT
Uvalde shooting: Report on botched police response to be released
02:25
Immigration deal hangs in the balance amid critical meetings
00:33
US launches new strikes to protect cargo ships in the Red Sea
01:21
Trump escalates attacks on Nikki Haley ahead of NH primary
02:02
New storm bringing snow, ice and rain expected coast-to-coast
03:19
Kate Middleton recovering after ‘planned abdominal surgery’
01:30
Is Jason Kelce retiring? NFL star speaks out about speculation
03:20
10-year-old bitten by shark during an expedition at Bahamas resort
02:16
Robotic shoes, smart vacuum and more fun tech from CES 2024
04:30
Kate Middleton, King Charles surgeries spur royal health concerns
06:17
Copied
Copied
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, could remain hospitalized for up to two weeks as she recovers from a successful planned abdominal surgery, according to Kensington Palace. This comes as King Charles III is set to undergo a procedure next week for an enlarged prostate. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY, and Daisy McAndrew and Dr. Roshini Raj join with insight.Jan. 18, 2024
Alaska Airlines to send its own inspectors to Boeing plants
02:52
Hoda & Jenna help this amazing family reach their 2024 goals
10:33
How algorithms shape what you see on social media
03:55
Richard Simmons says he never gave 'permission' for biopic
02:30
Jason Kelce gives signed jersey to favorite McDonald's employee
00:38
Mariska Hargitay talks 25th season of 'SVU'
10:17
Families of Americans held in Gaza pressure Congress for action
02:17
Are men better at navigating than women? New study gives insight
00:42
Schwarzenegger detained in Germany airport over luxury watch
00:40
Shark tank adventure in the spotlight after 10-year-old is bitten
02:13
Now Playing
Kate Middleton, King Charles surgeries spur royal health concerns
06:17
UP NEXT
Uvalde shooting: Report on botched police response to be released
02:25
Immigration deal hangs in the balance amid critical meetings
00:33
US launches new strikes to protect cargo ships in the Red Sea
01:21
Trump escalates attacks on Nikki Haley ahead of NH primary
02:02
New storm bringing snow, ice and rain expected coast-to-coast
03:19
Kate Middleton recovering after ‘planned abdominal surgery’
01:30
Is Jason Kelce retiring? NFL star speaks out about speculation
03:20
10-year-old bitten by shark during an expedition at Bahamas resort
02:16
Robotic shoes, smart vacuum and more fun tech from CES 2024