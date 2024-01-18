Kate Middleton, King Charles surgeries spur royal health concerns

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, could remain hospitalized for up to two weeks as she recovers from a successful planned abdominal surgery, according to Kensington Palace. This comes as King Charles III is set to undergo a procedure next week for an enlarged prostate. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY, and Daisy McAndrew and Dr. Roshini Raj join with insight.Jan. 18, 2024

