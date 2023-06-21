Kate Middleton and Paul McCartney come together at the National Portrait Gallery reopening

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Sir Paul McCartney were all smiles as they appeared alongside one another at the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery.

Catherine, Princess of Wales meets with Paul McCartney and his wife, Nancy Shevell, during the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery on June 20, 2023 in London, England. Paul Grover / Getty Images

On June 20, the princess and the Beatles legend appeared at the London art gallery, which has been closed to the public for the past three years for renovations.McCartney, 81, was with his wife, Nancy Shevell, whom he married in 2011.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives at the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery on June 20, 2023, in London, England. Neil Mockford / GC Images

Catherine’s outfit for the event was identified by Vogue as a pleated monochrome Self-Portrait dress paired with black Aquazzura heels and a purse by Chanel.

On Instagram, the National Portrait Gallery shared that the princess met with the 18-time Grammy winner as part of the lead-up to his exhibition “Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-1964: Eyes of the Storm.” According to the gallery, the exhibit features photographs captured by the musician with his own camera and provides viewers with “a uniquely personal perspective on what it was like to be a ‘Beatle’ at the start of ‘Beatlemania.’”

McCartney won’t be the only one to have pictures of himself to be on display in the refurbished gallery.

Portraits of the princess taken by fashion photographer Paolo Rovers for her 40th birthday will hang on the walls of the gallery.

In January 2022, Kensington Palace celebrated the royal’s 40th birthday by releasing three photographs by Rovers. That same year the pictures were taken on a tour across the U.K and put on exhibit at three separate locations of significant meaning to her life.

The portraits were displayed in Berkshire in England, where she was raised, at St. Andrews in Scotland, where she met her husband William, Prince of Wales, and Anglesey in Wales, where she lived with the prince during his time in Britain’s Royal Air Force.