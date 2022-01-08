Kate Middleton at 40: Palace releases 3 stunning photos in honor of her birthday

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is celebrating her 40th birthday on Sunday and in honor of the milestone, Kensington Palace has released three new portrait photos of her.

One soft-focus image shows the Duchess of Cambridge practically glowing with her hair in loose waves. Handout / Kensington Palace via Getty Imag

The photographic series were taken by Paolo Roversi at London's Kew Gardens last November, according to a press release from the palace.

In another stunning portrait, the former Kate Middleton smiled in a stunning red dress with pockets and statement sleeves. Handout / Kensington Palace via Getty Imag

All of the portraits of the former Kate Middleton will become part of the permanent collection at the National Portrait Gallery, also in London, and will be included in the institution's “Coming Home” project, that features portraits of well-known people in various locations where they have close ties. The project aims to give people across the U.K. the opportunity to view famous works within their own towns and cities.

Another regal portrait shows Kate wearing a dreamy white gown and some standout jewelry. Handout / Kensington Palace via Getty Imag

Over the course of this year, the new portraits of the duchess will be displayed in three locations that "have a special meaning to Her Royal Highness," according to the release. They'll be on exhibit in Berkshire in southeast England, St. Andrews in eastern Scotland, and Anglesey in northwest Wales. Each of these locations corresponds to a different chapter of the duchess's life.

The duchess was raised in Berkshire with her siblings, Pippa and James Middleton. In 2001, she met Prince William while they were both students at the University of St. Andrews. After Prince George was born in July 2013, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lived in a home in Anglesey, while William was serving in Britain's Royal Air Force.

Last month, the duke and duchess showed off their playful side in a photo posted on social media to celebrate the new year. In the shot, the couple were dressed glamorously for the “No Time to Die” premiere at London’s Royal Albert Hall as they flashed wide smiles at the camera.

The duchess also ended 2021 with by sharing a surprise talent of hers. During the “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas” ITV special, she accompanied singer Tom Walker on piano for his holiday song, “For Those Who Can’t Be Here.”

