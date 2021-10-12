Reba McEntire says she ‘can’t play favorites’ in stepson's divorce from Kelly Clarkson

Don’t look for Reba McEntire to get involved in the divorce between her former stepson Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson.

“Kelly and I do talk, we text and I love them both, and so I can’t play favorites because I’ve been a friend of Kelly for a long time,” McEntire told “Entertainment Tonight.”

The country legend divorced Blackstock’s father, Narvel Blackstock, in 2015 after 26 years of marriage. She says that even though she and Narvel are no longer together, she is still close to Brandon and wishes him and Clarkson well.

Clarkson and McEntire are close. Adam Christopher / NBC

“Brandon’s been my son forever it seems,” she said. “Although he’s my stepson, I still love him like he’s my total — my blood, so I’m praying for them both because I love them both.”

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in 2020. The couple has two children, including daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5. Blackstock also has two older kids from a previous marriage.

“I mean, it’s no secret,” Clarkson told Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY last year. “My life has been a little bit of a dumpster ... personally, it’s been a little hard the last couple months.

Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are all smiles while attending Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XXI at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on March 28, 2015 in Phoenix. Michael Buckner / Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night

“I’ve been talking to friends that have been through divorce. I don’t know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved.”

McEntire, who is currently dating actor Rex Linn, has previously spoken about how she wishes the best for Clarkson and Blackstock.

“You know, I love them both,” she told “Extra” last week. “Brandon’s my stepson, Kelly’s my good friend, and I’m pulling for both of them. I hope they’re happy and healthy and pull though this.

“I pray that everybody gives them the encouragement they can because they need it right now, both of them do. I love them both with all my heart.”