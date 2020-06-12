Kelly Clarkson cites 'irreconcilable differences,' asks for joint custody in divorce

Even though pop superstar Kelly Clarkson and her husband and manager of seven years, Brandon Blackstock, are splitting up, court documents show she still wants him to be in their kids’ lives.

In divorce filings obtained by TODAY, Clarkson asked to share joint custody with Blackstock of their two kids, River Rose, 5 and Remington Alexander, 4.

Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock, Savannah Blackstock, River Rose Blackstock, Remington Alexander Blackstock, and Seth Blackstock at the premiere of "UglyDolls" in Los Angeles on April 27, 2019. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Clarkson cited “irreconcilable differences” as the legal grounds for divorce in her filing and asked for their prenuptial agreement to be enforced. She also asked to legally change her name from Kelly Blackstock to her maiden and stage name, Kelly Clarkson.

The 38-year-old “American Idol” alumna married Blackstock in 2013. He has two children from his previous marriage, Savannah, 17, and Seth, 13.

Blackstock is the stepson of country superstar Reba McEntire. His father, Narvel Blackstock, is also a talent manager. Narvel Blackstock was Clarkson’s manager until she married Brandon seven years ago. Brandon Blackstock is also listed as an executive producer for her talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The family has seemingly been quarantined together at their ranch in Montana during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m drinking a bit of wine,” Clarkson had joked to TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in April.

She added being stuck at home during the pandemic had been “damaging.”

“I make jokes and I smile a lot…but it is a very hard thing for such an extrovert that’s used to living a schedule everyday…” she said. “Just being trapped and not supposed to be around other people is a very damaging thing to your psyche.”

Clarkson hasn’t yet responded to TODAY’s request for comment and hasn’t posted anything about the breakup on her social media accounts since the news broke on Thursday.