Kelly Clarkson wants to 'build a new life,' asks judge to sign off on divorce

Singer and TV show host Kelly Clarkson is asking a judge to legally declare her divorced from her ex, Brandon Blackstock.

Thursday, her legal team appealed a Los Angeles judge to officially sign off on her divorce, despite the two parties still debating the details, like spousal and child support.

In a declaration, the pop star added they each "deserve the opportunity to build a new life."

"Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between (Blackstock) and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down," the document reads. "No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time."

Clarkson filed for divorce from her husband of seven years in June 2020. In November, a California judge granted her primary custody of their two shared children — River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5 — with Blackstock being granted custody a few weekends a month.

"The Court finds that as this case has proceeded, the level of conflict between the parents has increased," the ruling at the time stated. "The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them."

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

In the most recent court filing, her legal team echoed that sentiment, writing that Clarkson has made "good faith efforts to settle this matter since shortly after filing her Petition (for divorce)."

"However, it is apparent that (Blackstock) and his counsel have no intention of reaching a global settlement of this matter anytime soon," the documents read. "If two people are forced to remain legally bound to one another where status can do nothing but engender additional bitterness and unhappiness ... The dissolution of marriage should not be postponed merely because issues relating to property, Support, attorney fees or child custody were unready for decision."

Clarkson and Blackstock at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2013. Christopher Polk / Getty Images for NARAS

Clarkson and Blackstock have been embroiled in another legal battle for months over their professional relationship. Blackstock's company filed a lawsuit against her in September 2020, claiming the talkshow host owed the company $1.4 million in unpaid commissions for her work on "The Voice" and "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2020. In response, Clarkson countersued, accusing her ex of operating illegally as her manager for years. That case is still ongoing.

In September, the "American Idol" alumna opened up on TODAY about her personal struggle going through a breakup while in the public eye.

"I don't think anyone expects (divorce)," she said at the time. "You see yourself growing old with someone and then life has a different path, and it's so hard on everyone."

In March, Clarkson announced she had written "like 60 songs" amid the breakup.

"It is an insane amount of getting it out," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I think that's a blessing in itself. Anytime you go through some life, it's such an awesome thing to have that outlet, regardless of whether people hear it or not."

“It’s therapeutic for me,” she told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

Clarkson told TODAY that she plans to release her next album, which she thinks will be her "most personal one I've ever released," sometime this year.