Reba McEntire and boyfriend Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo have split.

The country queen told Us Weekly that she wouldn't be celebrating the holidays with the retired oil geologist because the pair ended their nearly two-year romance last spring.

Reba McEntire and boyfriend Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo in April. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

"Skeeter and I broke up in May, so, unfortunately, we will not be spending that time together," said McEntire, 64. “We still talk and we’re friends, but just decided to go our separate ways.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The "Somebody" singer gushed about Lasuzzo as recently as April.

"We’re totally in love — absolutely," she told People. "I wouldn’t put up with somebody for two years if I wasn’t in love with ’em!"

McEntire met Lasuzzo, a widower, in August 2017 while she was vacationing with friends in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Their mutual pal, Brooks & Dunn singer Kix Brooks, introduced the two.

"Kix and Barbara Brooks thought it'd be a good idea, since we were gonna be up around Yellowstone, to get Kix's best friend's wife's brother to show us around. He's a photographer in Jackson Hole," she told Taste of Country in January 2018.

“I made another trip to Jackson Hole, because I just love it up there, and he asked me out for a date — just the two of us. And we’ve been dating ever since," she added.

The relationship was McEntire's first since her painful 2015 split from husband and manager Narvel Blackstock. The former couple were married for 26 years and share a son, race car driver Shelby Blackstock, 29.