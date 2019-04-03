Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 3, 2019, 6:17 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Reba McEntire is singing a happy tune these days — and we're not talking about a track from her new album.

It's the 64-year-old's heart that's making that beautiful music now that she's found love again.

Back in 2015, McEntire split from her husband of 26 years (and her manager of decade more than that), Narvel Blackstock. They went on to divorce later that year.

“The divorce was not my idea," she revealed during a 2016 interview on CMT Radio Live. "I didn’t want it in any shape, form or fashion."

But the heartbreak she felt in the wake of it didn't last too long, thanks to the man who came along and renewed her faith in love — a turn of events she never saw coming.

Skeeter Lasuzzo and host Reba McEntire attend Celebrity Fight Night XXV on March 23, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

"I was not looking," the country music icon explained in an interview with People magazine. "Not even interested."

And yet a 70-year-old widower named Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo changed all of that after they met in 2017 — but it took a little time.

While the pair were attracted to each other from the get-go, McEntire chose to take things "gradually" at first and just build a friendship. From there, the rest fell into place for the partners.

"We’re totally in love — absolutely," she told the publication. "I wouldn’t put up with somebody for two years if I wasn’t in love with ’em!"

And it's clear that the couple, who both celebrated birthdays last week, couldn't be happier with each other now.

As McEntire put it in her chat with People, their relationship proves to her that "the old heart's still beating."