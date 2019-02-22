Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 22, 2019, 6:50 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

It could have been Kate and Leo ... and Reba!

Reba McEntire revealed that she was offered the role of Molly Brown in “Titanic," but that she ultimately had to turn the role down.

The country superstar explained why during a visit to “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“We were on tour and I had a lot of people on the payroll, and we had these three months already scheduled to do the movie,” she said. “Then they got behind on scheduling and said, ‘No, we’re going to have to move it in this time.’ So we couldn’t reschedule all the arenas and everything.”

The role of “The Unsinkable” Molly Brown in the 1997 blockbuster instead went to Oscar-winning actress Kathy Bates.

This could have been Reba. Alamy Stock Photo

“Titanic” went on to win 11 Oscars and became the highest-grossing film of all time, until “Avatar” surpassed it in 2010.

Cohen asked McEntire if it hurt her a little bit when the movie became such a massive hit.

“Well, sure! Absolutely,” McEntire answered. “But you gotta take care of your people.”

McEntire has appeared in a handful of movies over the years, including the 1990 monster film “Tremors” and 1994’s “The Little Rascals.” She has also lent her signature voice to a few animated films, including “Charlotte’s Web” and “The Fox and the Hound 2.”