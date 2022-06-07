Travis Barker’s son gets congrats from new stepmom Kourtney Kardashian on his graduation

Well done, Landon Barker!

The 18-year-old son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker just graduated from high school.

“So proud of you @landonasherbarker,” the teen’s dad wrote in an Instagram post he shared over the weekend. “It has been a great pleasure and honor to raise you and I can’t wait to witness all the amazing things you’re going to do and become."

The 46-year-old added, "Congratulations on graduating, I love you 👨‍🎓🎓”

Related: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship, in their own words

That tender message accompanied two black-and-white photos, one featuring the father-son duo smiling together and one focusing in on Landon alone.

As for the celebration of Landon's feat, that continued in the replies with a kind comment from his new stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian.

Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"I am so proud of you @landonasherbarker !! 🥺🖤😎" the 43-year-old wrote.

Of course, her encouraging post for Landon doesn’t come as a surprise.

Barker, who shares Landon, along with daughter Alabama, 16 and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, (and is now stepfather to Kardashian’s trio of children — Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 7) described Kardashian as “a great mom" long before he married her.

"Up until now, I would date girls who didn’t have kids and I would find it kind of hard because I think they would have trouble understanding like, ‘Why don’t you want to go to dinner every night with me?’ or ‘Why don’t you want to see me every night?’" Barker said during a 2021 visit to "The Drew Barrymore show." "And now, I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom, who’s a great friend and you don’t have to worry about any of those things. It just comes natural. It’s a maturity thing."

Barker and Kardashian married last month — twice.

First the couple said their “I dos” in a civil ceremony on the steps of a Santa Barbara, California, courthouse on May 15. Then, on May 22, the pair walked down the aisle in a lavish ceremony held in Portofino, Italy.

Technically, those wedding dates made for a threepeat.

Back on April 4, Barker and Kardashian had a ceremony — but no marriage license — in a Las Vegas chapel.