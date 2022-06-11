Paris Hilton says she’s happy to see Britney Spears ‘so happy and free’ after her wedding

Paris Hilton could not miss Britney Spears’ wedding.

The TV personality was a guest at the singer and Sam Asghari’s “fairy-tale wedding” on Thursday — and revealed that she skipped performing for President Joe Biden to attend.

In a new episode of her “This Is Paris” podcast titled “This is… We Went to a Wedding Last Night,” Hilton, 41, began by sharing how she had just gotten home and had “tons of messages” on her Twitter after being “photographed going into an event tonight.”

Without naming Spears, the “Stars Are Blind” singer shared that she had kept the event “top secret all week” and didn’t tell anyone on her team she was going to be attending.

She then revealed that she declined participating in President Biden’s Summit of Americas dinner that took place in Los Angeles the same night.

“I was actually asked to DJ for the president and all of the other presidents around the world for the dinner, but this was more important to me,” she explained. “And I’m not going to go into any details because it was the princess bride’s night and that’s her story to tell.”

“But all I can say is that I’m just so incredibly happy for her. She looked stunning,” Hilton continued. “It made me so happy to see that she found her fairy tale and they are a beautiful couple and just glowing. It just really warmed my heart to see her just so happy and free.”

On Thursday, Hilton was photographed wearing a black floor-length Versace gown as she got into an SUV.

Paris Hilton photographed in a black gown on June 9, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. MEGA / GC Images

On Friday, Hilton also shared photos from Spears and Asghari’s celebration on Instagram.

“Leave a little Sparkle everywhere you go Such an magical night celebrating @BritneySpears & @SamAsghari’s fairytale wedding,” she captioned one post.

In another Instagram post, which included a group photo with Spears, Donatella Versace, Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore, Hilton wrote, “#Icons Only Had the most incredible time celebrating the fairytale couple️ What a beautiful night1”

Hilton and Spears have been longtime friends. The hotel heiress also showed her support for the pop star after her conservatorship ended in November.

“I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue. @BritneySpears is finally free!!! You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come! #FreedBritney,” she tweeted at the time.

Spears and Asghari got married at their home in the Los Angeles area on Thursday. The two have been dating since 2016.

“I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married,” Asghari’s manager, Brandon Cohen, confirmed to TODAY. “I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way.”

The “Lucky” singer opened up about her wedding day on Friday, sharing photos from her nuptials and writing how “nervous” she was all morning.

“Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED !!!” she wrote in part, adding that she had a panic attack “and then got it together.”