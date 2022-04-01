Meghan King is sharing new insight about her split from husband Cuffe Owens.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” cast member was a guest on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, where she was asked if she ever noticed any red flags during her short-lived marriage, or if he was “just a good actor?”

“I think both. I think that I was so ready for a partner and ... I have three little kids that I have all the time, pretty much. And so I just really want some help and I want a partnership,” King told host Jeff Lewis in a video shared Thursday. “He said all the right things and I and the families were a good, good fit.”

King noted that she and President Joe Biden’s nephew “seemed to grow up similarly,” adding, “it was almost like an arranged marriage, I felt like, except we chose one another.”

King, 37, and Owens, 43, got married in an intimate ceremony in Pennsylvania on Oct. 11, 2021. The president and First Lady Jill Biden were in attendance.

The former couple split two months into their marriage, with the former reality star sharing on Dec. 27, 2021, that she and Owens were no longer together.

“I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out,” she wrote on her Instagram story, adding that her dreams were “shattered.”

Meghan King at a West Hollywood party on Feb. 9, 2020. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

While discussing her love life with Lewis on his SiriusXM show, King shared that she loves “falling in love.”

“But you know what I like more than falling in love? I like the stable part,” she explained. “The honeymoon phase is great and everything, but I really just want stability and I want a partner. And so that’s what I’m looking for over and over and over and I’m getting it wrong. So something is off. Right?”

King was first married to lawyer Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011. She expressed that her first marriage “didn’t count” and was “practice” because she was only 22. She then called her second marriage, with former baseball player Jim Edmonds, a “real, legitimate marriage and divorce.”

The two share three children together: 5-year-old daughter Aspen and 3-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes.

When it comes to relationships, King said she’s “so committed and loyal.”

“I will do whatever I can to make it work. But it takes two,” she said.

King also touched on how valuable it is to know someone longer than a couple of weeks, to truly get a sense of how they will react in stressful situations.

“You have to have a fight and a trip and you have to, you know, see how they’re gonna react when there’s, I don’t know, money issues or stress in a job or whatever,” she said. “And you can’t just have those experiences in a handful of weeks.”