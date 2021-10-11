IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Joe and Jill Biden attend nephew's wedding to 'Real Housewives' star Meghan King

A statement from the White House described the event as a small family wedding taking place at the home of President Biden's sister, Valerie Owens.
President And Dr. Biden Return To The White House
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House in early October.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
By Alyssa Newcomb

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are getting ready to welcome a "Real Housewives" star into their extended family.

The Bidens traveled to Pennsylvania Monday to attend a wedding between their nephew Cuffe Owens and former "Real Housewives of Orange County" cast member Meghan King.

A statement from the White House detailing the president's schedule confirmed the nuptials: "The President and the First Lady are attending a small, family wedding at the home of Valerie and Jack Owens. Their nephew, Cuffe Owens, is marrying Meghan O’Toole King."

Cuffe Owens is the son of Valerie Owens, who is President Biden's younger sister.

King, who was previously married to former pro baseball player Jim Edmonds, first introduced Owens to her nearly 1 million Instagram followers in late September. The mother of three shared a candid photo of her and Owens with their arms around each other at an outdoor event.

"Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like 'my main squeeze'… so just meet my man," she wrote.

King, who was a main cast member on "Real Housewives of Orange County" for three seasons from 2015 to 2017, split from Jim Edmonds in 2019 after five years of marriage amid allegations of an affair. The former couple share daughter Aspen, who turns 5 next month, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 3. King previously dated Christian Schauf, a businessperson based in Park City, Utah, for eight months in 2020.

Alyssa Newcomb

Alyssa Newcomb is a freelance contributor to TODAY.com where she covers breaking news and pop culture. She also contributes business and technology coverage to NBCNews.com and Fortune.com. She is based in New York City.