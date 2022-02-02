Meghan King talks split from Joe Biden's nephew: 'Just stupid of me to marry him'

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” cast member Meghan King revealed she is dating again after splitting from her husband, Joe Biden’s nephew, Cuffe Owens, a little over a month ago.

The mom of three, 37, joined the “Two T’s In A Pod” podcast with former "Real Housewives" co-star Tamra Judge on Tuesday to discuss life after reality television and her split from Owens.

“I’m going on dates and stuff,” King told Judge. “I was married, but it was such a whirlwind, and from start to finish with him was only three months, which was just stupid of me to marry him, but I did."

King said the partnership with Owens did not feel like a marriage.

"It feels like a three-month dating relationship that was an abrupt start and an abrupt end," she shared.

King said her therapist has helped her along the way.

“I’m talking to my therapist about it, and she’s like, ‘Meg, you’re fine. It seems like it should be serious because you put the title ‘marriage’ on it, but it wasn’t,’" King said.

Judge asked if King had any lingering feelings of sadness.

“I learned a lesson, and it’s time to move on,” King replied. “I think about it as a memory, and I’m sad it didn’t work out, I had hopes for it, otherwise I wouldn't have gotten married ... but it’s fine. It literally feels like a nostalgic memory of some sort."

King shared the shocking news of her split in a series of Instagram stories in late December.

“I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating," she wrote at the time. "This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”

King and Cuffe, 42, wed in Pennsylvania on October 11 in an intimate family ceremony that was attended by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

King, who was a main cast member on “Real Housewives of Orange County” for three seasons from 2015 to 2017, split from Jim Edmonds in 2019 after five years of marriage amid allegations of an affair.

The former couple share daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 3.

King previously dated Christian Schauf, a businessperson based in Park City, Utah, in 2020.

On Tuesday's podcast, King said that while she's dating again, she's also making time for herself.

"I'm master-dating, that's what I call dating myself," King said. "Taking myself on vacations, going on vacations alone. It's been really empowering."

