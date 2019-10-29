Meghan King Edmonds is breaking her silence amid rumors that her husband, Jim Edmonds, cheated on her with their children's nanny.

The former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star blasted her husband's "inappropriate, immature, and downright odd" behavior in a candid new blog post she shared to her website Tuesday.

Meghan King Edmonds and her husband, Jim, in happier times. meghankedmonds/Instagram

Meghan began her post by referencing her husband's sexting scandal with another woman last June.

"Four months ago I found out my husband had a many months-long sexting affair with a woman before, during, and after my difficult pregnancy with our twins. Seven days later our son Hart was diagnosed with a life-long brain injury called PVL ... that will affect every aspect of his life for the rest of his life," Meghan wrote in her post, which she titled "Broken."

Meghan shares daughter Aspen, 2, and twin boys Hart and Hayes, 16 months, with Jim. The couple wed in October 2014.

The reality star, who captioned an Instagram photo of herself "So raw" over the weekend, went on to say that because of Jim's "previous indiscretions," she worried when he began "partying" with several of the family's babysitters.

“Out of respect for my children and my family, I find it unnecessary to go into all the gritty details. What I will say is that, in the wake of the sexting situation, my husband was drinking and partying with much younger women, including several of our babysitters, and I found this galavanting inappropriate, immature, and downright odd,” she wrote.

Jim also began lying about his whereabouts and "deleting entire text conversations on his phone with several of these young women."

“And when I learned of a particular outing with a babysitter, this time, to a hockey game, that Jim repeatedly lied about, I asked him to include me on all future texts with this sitter but he said, ‘No.’ Another major red flag,” she said.

Despite her husband's behavior, Meghan is unsure whether he actually cheated.

"To be clear, I don’t know if Jim slept with our babysitter or whether they were just being exceedingly inappropriate by hanging out socially without either of them telling me (and Jim expressly lying to me about it)," she shared.

The final straw happened last Friday when a reporter called Meghan with the shocking news that Jim was divorcing her.

"Once again, the tabloids knew more about my marriage than I did," she lamented.

Though she's "largely kept mum" about the scandal, Meghan said she felt "forced" to finally speak up.

"I am broken for my family. I am buried in despair. I cry at the drop of a hat. But I am enduring," she wrote.