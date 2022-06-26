Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have reached a major relationship milestone — 16 years of marriage.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2006, celebrated their anniversary on Saturday with two romantic social media posts.

On his Instagram page, Urban uploaded a picture of him and Kidman smiling together.

“HAPPY SWEET 16 BABY xxxxx,” the musician, 54, simply wrote in the caption.

Kidman, 55, decided to post a throwback photo instead. She shared an adorable wedding picture of herself and Urban standing in front of an arrangement of candles.

In the snap, the “Being the Ricardos” star wore a flowy veil with her one-shouldered wedding dress as she and Urban lit one of the candles together.

“Sweet XVI,” she captioned the picture from their special day. “Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever.”

Celebrity friends like Mindy Kaling, Maren Morris and Mariah Carey liked Kidman’s loving post.

Since saying “I do” 16 years ago, Kidman and Urban have welcomed two daughters, Sunday, 13, and Faith, 11. Kidman is also a mom to Isabella, 29, and Connor, 27, whom she adopted and shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Urban and Kidman have constantly gushed about their love for each other throughout their relationship.

In May, Kidman made a surprise appearance at one of the country star’s shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

He posted the moment his wife walked on stage on Instagram the following day.

The funny clip showed Urban greeting Kidman with a kiss on the cheek before he jokingly asked for her name and hometown.

“Nicole Urban,” the actor sweetly replied.

The two then searched for a jacket that the singer took off during the concert before they held hands and she ran off the stage.

Earlier this year, he honored Kidman on Twitter after she landed an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.”

His tweet included a behind-the-scenes photo of Kidman on set dressed as the “I Love Lucy” star.

“CONGRATS on your OSCAR nomination today babygirl!” he wrote. “SO proud of you & all that you poured into this dual role. Lucille AND Lucy. We REALLY lived through it with you on this one, & you gave it EVERYTHING. Here’s me FaceTiming you on set back in April 2021. Loving you always.”

Kidman has also publicly expressed how much she cares for her husband on many occasions.

During an appearance on TODAY in 2020, Kidman praised her husband and told Jenna Bush Hager, “I’m married to a really good man.”

Related: