Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban look so in love at 'Being the Ricardos' premiere

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were almost too cute at the Australian premiere of Kidman's new movie, "Being the Ricardos," on Wednesday night.

The pair arrived on the red carpet together and held each other's hands as they made their way into the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace. Urban couldn't keep his eyes off his wife for a moment: Cameras caught him watching Kidman lovingly while she spoke with journalists about the film. But once the actor wrapped up, Kidman would go back to holding her husband's hand and looking into his eyes.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the Australian premiere of "Being The Ricardos" on Dec. 15, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

On Instagram, Kidman gushed about the "lovely evening" and said she was "surrounded by family & friends" the whole time.

Kidman's outfit was also one to remember. She looked stunning in her green Etro dress, which matched her Roger Vivier clutch and made her silver Aquazzura heels and glittering earrings pop. Urban looked classic and dapper in a fitted all-black suit.

It's not the first dazzling look that Kidman has debuted lately. The actor looked stunning when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Being the Ricardos" last Monday. The "Nine Perfect Strangers" star looked breathtaking in a strapless tulle ballgown.

Kidman and Urban have been married since 2006 and have two children, Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10. Kidman is also a mom to her two older kids, Isabella, 28, and Connor 26, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the Australian premiere of "Being The Ricardos" on Dec. 15, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. Don Arnold / WireImage

During a September appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Kidman recalled the sweet moment she fell for Urban and said it had everything to do with a romantic gesture that he did for her.

“He sat on the stoop of my New York apartment,” she said. “I came out 5 a.m. in the morning, and it was my birthday, and he had flowers, and that was it. I was a goner. I’m like, ‘Yes, I’ll marry you!’”

The pair wed in 2006. Next year will mark their 16-year anniversary.

"Just feeling incredibly grateful 🧡," Kidman captioned a photo of her and Urban on Instagram.

