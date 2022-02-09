Keith Urban celebrates Nicole Kidman’s Oscar nod with FaceTime pic of her as Lucy

Keith Urban couldn't be prouder of his wife, Nicole Kidman.

The country singer sent his real-life leading lady a sweet note of congratulations Tuesday after she scored an Oscar nomination for her role as Lucille Ball in "Being The Ricardos."

On his Twitter account, the 54-year-old shared a throwback photo of a FaceTime call while she was on the set of the Amazon Prime film, which co-stars fellow nominee Javier Bardem. Urban also added a loving caption for his better half.

"CONGRATS on your OSCAR nomination today babygirl! SO proud of you & all that you poured into this dual role. Lucille AND Lucy. We REALLY lived through it with you on this one, & you gave it EVERYTHING," he wrote, signing off his post with the words, “Loving you always.”

Kidman earned a nomination in the best actress category for her performance as the “I Love Lucy” star.

When the film's trailer initially dropped, some of Ball's fans had mixed opinions on whether or not Kidman was the right fit for the role. Over time, though, the film began to get praise from critics.

Bardem told Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist that he was speechless the first time he saw Kidman as the redheaded comedian.

“I was doing my test with wardrobe, the hair, the makeup, and then she came in ... and there was a silence,” he said in December. “They really nailed the look of Lucy Ricardo, no?”

Throughout the filming and promotion of "Being The Ricardos," Urban has been Kidman's biggest supporter. He was on hand for the Australian premiere of the movie in December.

The couple, married since 2006, exchanged plenty of loving glances on the red carpet and looked totally in love as they walked hand in hand.

Related: