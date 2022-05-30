Keith Urban had a surprise guest for his fans in Las Vegas over the weekend.

At one point during the country star’s show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on May 28, his wife, Nicole Kidman, joined him onstage. The sweet moment between the couple, who have been married for nearly 16 years, was captured on video and shared to Urban’s Instagram page the following day.

In the video, the couple share an embrace before Urban gives his wife a kiss on the cheek. They greet one another before Urban starts to tease Kidman, asking her what her name is and where she's from. She replies, “Nicole Urban,” which makes them both laugh.

Kidman’s surprise appearance onstage wasn’t without a reason, though. The “Being the Ricardos” star revealed her motive for interrupting his show, telling him, “I want to get your jacket. You put it on the floor, and I’m worried.”

Urban then takes his wife by the hand and guides her around the stage to help her find the discarded jacket.

“She literally said, ‘Don’t lose that jacket,’ and I’m like, ‘How am I gonna lose the jacket?’” he says to the crowd as he walks across the stage toward his drummer. “And it’s gone! See, look. You jinxed it.”

It only took a few seconds before Urban realized his guitar tech had the jacket all along. Before she left the stage, Kidman put the chic blazer on herself over her black pants, black tank-top and pinstripe vest to complete her look. She blew the fans kisses and gave her husband’s hand a squeeze before running off the stage.

Urban captioned the video with the same sentiment he shared at the end of the clip, writing, “…just a Saturday night in Vegas !”

Kidman re-shared her husband’s video on her Instagram story, adding the iconic line, “What happens in Vegas…” with a winking emoji.

The couple’s relationship, which spans just shy of 20 years, has been full of sweet moments like the one displayed onstage in Las Vegas. Kidman recently opened up to Jimmy Fallon about the early days of her and Urban's romance on “The Tonight Show,” recalling one of the romantic gestures that Urban made that had her head over heels.

“He sat on the stoop of my New York apartment,” she told Fallon back in September 2021. “I came out 5 a.m. in the morning, and it was my birthday, and he had flowers, and that was it. I was a goner. I’m like, ‘Yes, I’ll marry you!’”

That same month in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar for the magazine’s October 2021 issue, Kidman reminisced about an adorable moment before their romance began at an event in 2005 in Los Angeles where Urban was giving a speech. The actor recalled that after Urban had mentioned his mother, her sister leaned over to her and said, “Well, it doesn’t get much better than that.”

Kidman told her sister that the country star would never be interested in her. She recalled to the magazine, “And he actually wasn’t that interested in me at the time — which he now says is not true; he was just sort of intimidated.”