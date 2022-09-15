JoJo Siwa seemingly goes red carpet official with Avery Cyrus

JoJo Siwa and TikTok star Avery Cyrus seemingly made their red carpet debut as a couple when they attended the Los Angeles premiere of Alanis Morissette’s "Jagged Little Pill" musical on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Siwa, 19, and Cyrus, 22, were smiling from ear to ear when they took pictures on the red carpet together. At one point, they wrapped their arms around one another and laughed when they stared into each other's faces.

Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa. Chelsea Lauren / Shutterstock for Pantages

For the event, they both wore hot pink sneakers. Cyrus matched her shoes with a pink shirt and matching grey sweatsuit and Siwa wore a white blouse with a black tulle skirt.

On Sept. 12, Siwa fueled dating rumors between her and Cyrus when she shared a TikTok video of herself kissing Cyrus at a Chuck E. Cheese photo booth.

Siwa captioned the clip, "Happiest girl."

Then, just days before that, Cyrus posted a TikTok video of herself flying all the way from Florida to Siwa’s location to give her a hug.

In an August interview with Talent Recap, Siwa talked about her friendship with Cyrus and said she's been a "really cool" friend of hers for about six months now.

"She’s awesome, she’s literally the coolest and I’m really grateful to have her as a friend in my life," the "Dance Moms," alum said. "She’s a really really really good friend.”

Before rumors started swirling that Siwa and Cyrus were a couple, Siwa was in a relationship with Kylie Prew and Cyrus was dating fellow TikToker Soph Mosca.

But in August of 2022, Cyrus and Mosca called it quits after two years of dating.

Siwa and Prew also broke up after they reconciled in May 2022 following their initial split in November 2021.

In August, Prew revealed she was single in an Instagram Live, which was captured and shared on TikTok.

“Someone asked me, just now, if I was single. I am,” she said. “I’ve been single for almost two months and it’s OK, it’s not deep, I promise. Everything’s fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it’s not and I just wanted to clear the air.”