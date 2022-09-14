Who is Avery Cyrus? JoJo Siwa says she makes makes her the 'happiest girl’

JoJo Siwa seemingly has a new love interest in her life.

After breaking up with ex Kylie Prew for a second time in August, after first breaking up in 2021, Siwa, 19, has appeared to begin dating TikTok star Avery Cyrus.

On Sept. 12, Siwa shared a TikTok video of them sharing a kiss in a photo booth. She captioned it, "happiest girl." Days before that, Cyrus posted a TikTok video of herself flying all the way from Florida to Siwa's location to give her a hug.

@itsjojosiwa via TIkTok

In August, Prew confirmed on Instagram Live that she was no longer seeing Siwa after they reconciled in May 2022. The former couple initially broke up in November 2021.

“Someone asked me, just now, if I was single. I am,” Prew said during an Instagram live, which was captured and shared on TikTok. “I’ve been single for almost two months and it’s OK, it’s not deep, I promise. Everything’s fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it’s not and I just wanted to clear the air.”

In the same video, Prew said that she has her eyes on someone else and it's one of the few people she follows.

Looks like both she and and Siwa are moving on.

Here are a more details about Siwa's rumored love interest.

@itsjojosiwa via TIkTok

Cyrus is a leader in the LGBTQ community

With over 7 million followers on TikTok, Cyrus has used her platform to uplift other queer women in the LGBTQ community.

"My pride is how I've learned to be super comfortable in my own skin because growing up, I was weird and gay and super tomboyish," she said in a Sept. 11 interview that was posted on LATV Queer's YouTube channel.

"I was just not super comfortable in my own skin and you can tell," Cyrus said, saying that now, as she's "grown up," she's accepted her identity.

In October 2020, Cyrus was featured in Sarah Barrios' video "Somebody I’m Proud Of (LGBTQ+ Edition)" which celebrates queer women.

Cyrus has met Siwa's family

Cyrus is already getting acquainted with Siwa's family.

In August, Siwa's father, Tom, shared a photo of himself with Siwa, Cyrus and wife Jessalynn at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. He captioned it, "Travel Day."

Then, he also shared some photos of Cyrus with his family on the set of "America's Got Talent."

TikToker Kales_0, who has been tracking their rumored relationship, posted photos of Cyrus with the Siwa family in Iowa in late August. Siwa nodded to to Kales_0's investigations in a TikTok video with the caption, "POV: Me when I found Kales_0," and the audio, "Is this f---ng play about us?"

Cyrus used to date another TikToker

In July 2020, Cyrus shared a video on YouTube of herself spending time with TikToker Soph Mosca and titled it, "She asked me to be her girlfriend.... (LGBTQ+)."

Two years later, they reportedly told their followers that they were calling it quits in August of 2022. According to J-14, they both released statements on their Instagram Stories about the split.

Siwa and Cyrus have been 'good friends'

After doing multiple TikTok videos with Cyrus, including one where they did a "best friend mukbang," Siwa talked about her relationship with Cyrus in an August interview with Talent Recap.

Siwa said, “Avery has been a really good friend of mine for like six months now. She’s awesome, she’s literally the coolest and I’m really grateful to have her as a friend in my life. She’s a really really really good friend.”