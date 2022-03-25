Gwen Stefani shares Carson Daly’s reaction when asked to be her officiant

Carson Daly officiated Gwen Stefani’s wedding to Blake Shelton last year, which came as a relief to the couple.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer said she felt Carson was the perfect choice for the job, noting they’ve known each other since his time on MTV’s “TRL” and have similar backgrounds.

“I just had the idea of Carson because he’s the one person that we both know so well and we’ve known through the years,” she said Thursday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “He was going to be a priest at one point, you know what I’m saying? He’s Catholic, so we had that together.”

“He is an amazing guy,” she added. “I love him. Good dad, family guy.”

Stefani said she was “nervous” when approaching Carson about conducting the ceremony, but her mind was quickly put at ease.

“I just wanted it to be serious and I wanted someone that is in our spiritual circle that was going to be there,” she said. “I was nervous to ask him. It’s a really big thing to ask someone to go, ‘OK, will you marry us?’ and fly to Oklahoma.

They do go back! Carson Daly and Gwen Stefani with her band No Doubt on MTV's "Total Request Live" Spring Break in Las Vegas on March 11, 2000. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

“You have to prepare and we called him and immediately he was just like, ‘Let’s go!’ He was just so into it. So, it was a big relief and (he) took it super seriously. We spoke with his priest that he hangs out with in New York. It was a whole process. It was really beautiful, perfect, amazing.”

Carson also encouraged the couple to write their own vows, which Stefani said didn’t come easily to her.

“I know I write songs all the time and stuff like that, but I just felt like I don’t know how to do that for Blake," the singer confessed. "It just felt so hard. I procrastinated until the last day, and even like two weeks before (the wedding) I had said to Blake, ‘I think maybe we should just do the “repeat after me.” It’s fine. Let’s just do that.' And he’s like, ‘I already did mine.’ And I’m like, ‘There’s no way that you sat down and wrote that already.'"

Gwen Stefani and Carson Daly share a moment together during the "TRL" 1,000th episode celebration on Oct. 23, 2002. Scott Gries / Getty Images

Stefani says she hit a home run with her vows, but Shelton would one-up when he performed an original song.

“Cut to the wedding and I finally got mine together. They turned out amazing,” she said. “I was like, ‘Yes, I nailed it.’ And I went first and so everyone’s crying, I’m crying. We’re bawling.

“Carson goes, ‘Try to top that one, right?’ And then (Shelton) goes, ‘Well, you’re always at me, I don’t write enough music’ and, so, I wrote you a song. And then he just pulls out a stool and a guitar and starts singing the song and I’m just like (crying). I had to literally do my makeup over before we did photos.”

Carson was honored to play a role in the couple's big day.

“It was incredible to be part of such an important moment in their lives,” Carson said last July on TODAY. “The best way to describe it is it was perfectly them — the whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is, and it was as country and down-home and fun as Blake is.”