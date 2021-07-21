Gwen Stefani reflects after Blake Shelton wedding: 'Total honeymoon vibes right now'

Gwen Stefani is still on cloud nine after marrying Blake Shelton earlier this month.

In her first interview since the wedding, the singer sat down with podcaster Jade Iovine and gushed about the big day, the process of finding her wedding dress and more.

While reflecting on her fairy-tale nuptials, the "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" singer said she's still feeling "total honeymoon vibes" and called her wedding "one of the greatest moments" of her life.

"It was beyond what I thought it was going to be," she said in the latest episode of the "Tell Me About It" podcast.

The couple said "I do" on July 3 in Oklahoma and Stefani added a nice country element to her wedding ensemble: white stiletto cowboy boots. It all came together beautifully, but the 51-year-old said she initially had "no idea" what she wanted to wear on her special day.

"I feel like when you're me and you're as lucky and blessed as I've been to wear some outstanding dresses, you just don't know (what to wear)," she said. "And it's such a big deal for me; I care about that stuff."

Finding a gown felt like a daunting process for the singer but she eventually settled on a stunning Vera Wang gown.

"I tried on one dress and then I was like 'I don't know, that didn't feel right.' And then I tried another one on and it was like 'Awww that's the one.' It was like 'Say Yes to the Dress' and then I just went with it," she said, referring to the reality TV show where brides choose their dream wedding gowns.

While congratulating Stefani, Iovine told the singer that it seems like she's finally "home" with Shelton and she couldn't agree more.

"It feels like that and it feels awesome so I just feel so lucky ... My spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place of peace and now I just need to figure out how to do the rest of my life," she said with a laugh.

The mother of three took a moment to gush about her new hubby and said he's just as sweet, goofy and kind as he seems on TV.

"He is the same guy that you see no matter who he's with, what he's doing. I look at him sleeping and he's the same guy," she said. "He's just a good guy. He's very real and consistent and genuine and that, I think, is what is so attractive and why people love him so much."

Early on in their relationship, Stefani and Shelton connected over their shared love of music and the newlywed told Iovine that she was tickled pink when her new beau asked her to sing with him for his song "Happy Anywhere."

"I was like 'Whoa.' I freaked out 'cause my fantasy in my brain would be that I could do a song with him," she said and added that she's in awe of her husband's artistic abilities.

Related: