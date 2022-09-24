Erin Napier says she and daughters are ‘blessed’ to have Ben on his 39th birthday

Happy 39th birthday, Ben Napier!

For the HGTV star's birthday, his wife Erin Napier, who together host "Home Town," penned an Instagram message to Ben Napier on behalf of herself and their two daughters, Helen, 4, and 1-year-old Mae.

"Happy birthday to our fast driving, hard working, thoughtful, generous @scotsman.co," Erin Napier wrote. “You love everyone in your circle so well. Mae, Helen and I are blessed by you and the example you are."

The stars of HGTV's "Home Town" hold hands in Laurel, Mississippi. Meggan Haller for The Washington Post via Getty Images

"Except for the fast driving. I’ll keep being a granny driver," Erin Napier joked, ending the message with a kissing-face emoji.

The 37-year-old posted several photos alongside the caption, which featured Ben Napier working, driving a red vintage car and hugging one of their daughters.

The tribute comes less than one month after Ben Napier posted pictures of his co-star in honor of her 37th birthday.

The celebratory post included the couple getting married in 2008 and another of them talking to TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, along with other shots of the home restoration experts with Helen and Mae.

As part of her celebration this year, Erin Napier revealed in August that her husband gave her "the most luxurious gift" ahead of her birthday. She shared photos on Instagram featuring an itinerary that Ben Napier made with "gifts of time."

He listed plans from Friday through Monday that involve friends and family, including lunch in Hattiesburg with her girlfriends, a movie with her mom and a date with him and their daughters.

Ben Napier was also sure to note ongoing and future plans, such as frozen meals stocked in the freezer for their busy lives.

"I should tell you that Ben isn’t perfect. No one is. But he is completely perfect for me. I had a good cry this morning. Husbands: give your wife time for her birthday," she wrote in her caption.

With their HGTV show "Home Town" (and its multiple spinoffs), two daughters and an upcoming holiday film cameo, time to themselves might be exactly what they need.