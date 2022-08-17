Ben and Erin Napier are making their holiday film debut in ‘A Christmas Open House’

Fans of HGTV's "Home Town" will get an extra fix of Ben and Erin Napier this holiday season.

The couple, who transform broken down houses into dream homes in their wildly popular TV show, will be exercising their acting muscles in a new holiday film that's set to premiere exclusively on Discovery+ on Nov. 11.

As first reported by Variety, the woodworker and graphic designer will make cameos in “A Christmas Open House.” Their characters, Henry and Sarah Wright, are described as being “gifted at small town home restoration” and they also “appreciate the legacy of a family home.” Sounds perfect for the Napiers, right?

The film follows fictional property stager Melissa Norwood (played by Katie Stevens) as she works with her former high school crush, David Phelps (Victor Rasuk,) to sell her mom’s house. The story's protagonist is keen on dedicating a portion of her budget to some custom projects by the Wrights.

Much like Ben, his character Henry is a "master woodworker and custom furniture builder." Erin is also pretty similar to her character Sarah, who is described as "an artist with an expertise in color and transformative design choices."

This will be the Napiers' holiday film debut, and Kathleen Finch, the chairman and chief content officer of U.S. Networks Group at Warner Bros. Discovery told Variety they were a natural fit for the roles.

"As we developed the scripts for all four projects, there were some very obvious story details and plot lines that helped inform who would best fit for each title," she explained. "Ben and Erin Napier told us how much they love Christmas and Christmas movies, and how excited they would be to participate, so we developed an opportunity for them."

“A Christmas Open House" is one of four Discovery+ holiday movies that will premiere later this year. Last year, the network saw success with its film "Candy Coated Christmas," which featured Food Network star Ree Drummond. Now, they're back with two Food Network films and two from HGTV (a first for the home and design channel).

HGTV fans can also look forward to cameos from "Love It or List It's" Hilary Farr in the upcoming film "Designing Christmas." As it turns out, this isn't the designer's first foray into the world of acting.

"Long before HGTV fans met Hilary Farr, she was an actress, so stars aligned for her to return to something she loves," Finch said.

The other two films, “Gingerbread” and “Delicious,” will include cameos from foodies Duff Goldman and Bobby Flay.