Erin Napier gets the ‘most luxurious’ birthday gift from husband Ben

Take note, because Ben Napier just gave his wife Erin Napier the “most luxurious gift” ahead of her birthday.

On her Instagram on Friday, the HGTV “Home Town” star posted a sweet note her husband wrote her, along with a full four-day — and ongoing and future — itinerary that is filled with “gifts of time.”

“My birthday is coming next week, so it was not on my mind at all when I woke up to this today,” Erin captioned her post. “I should tell you that Ben isn’t perfect. No one is. But he is completely perfect for me.”

“I had a good cry this morning. Husbands: give your wife time for her birthday,” she added.

While Erin’s birthday is on Aug. 30, Ben’s note wishes the love of his life a happy birthday and notes that he’s giving her the gift of time. Written on what appears to be a typewriter, the weekend itinerary includes “lunch in Hattiesburg, with the gal pals” on Friday, “uninterrupted day” with Ben and daughters Helen and Mae on Saturday, “movie matinee” with Erin’s mom on Sunday and lunch date with Ben on Monday.

Ben also promises to have ongoing “meals in the freezer for nights when we don’t have enough time” and to have her painting studio “right outside, ready” for her in the future.

The comments section is filled with enthusiastic messages about the surprise pre-birthday gift.

“Ladies still looking, find you a Ben Napier 😍 Please don’t settle,” one person wrote. “Find you a man that makes you cry tears of joy and thankfulness. Not heartbreak.”

Another added, “A very thoughtful man. A very blessed wife. Happy birthday Erin!”

One person curiously asked, “So is he fixing the freezer meals?!” Erin replied sharing, “He did goldbelly for my favorite foods!” which is an online marketplace.

Earlier this month, Erin got nostalgic as she shared photos from their college days. The couple met in 2004 when they both attended Jones College in Ellisville, Mississippi. They got married in 2008.

The “Home Town” stars, meanwhile, are set to make cameos in an upcoming holiday film called “A Christmas Open House.” Ben shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from the set on his Instagram.

“Check out the stars of the movie I got to be in! @thekatiestevens, @erinapier, and @victorrasuk along with the crew all did such an impressive job, I’m happy they put up with me. It was fun pretending to be an actor for a week,” he wrote. “If you love Christmas movies, then you’ll love this movie! If you don’t love Christmas movies then we can’t be friends.”