Erin Napier reminisces on college days with husband Ben: ‘I had never seen a finer boy’

Ben and Erin Napier have been a hit on HGTV since their renovation series, “Home Town,” debuted in 2016.

But they’ve been a hit with each other a lot longer than that. The couple, who’ve been married since 2008, actually met in 2004, back when they both attended Jones College in Ellisville, Mississippi.

And on Monday, during a bout of nostalgia for their shared school days, Erin took to her Instagram stories to give her fans and followers a glimpse into the past.

A throwback photo Erin Napier shared to her IG Stories. @erinapier via Instagram

One photo, which Erin captioned as being "on my desk in my dorm," featured her and her now-husband cuddled close together as they shared a nap on a sofa.

Another pic offered a solo peek at Ben in an image she said was "taped to my headboard in my dorm."

Ben Napier, long before he became "Home Town" famous. @erinapier via Instagram

@erinapier via Instagram

The romantic reminiscing continued as she posted one more photo of Ben from the old days, which, like the others, showed him sporting a shorter beard and longer hair than "Home Town" viewers are used to seeing. "i had never seen a finer boy than this," Erin wrote.

So what sparked that sweet walk down memory lane? Apparently she's been browsing dorm pics from the current class of future college graduates.

"My IG feed keeps showing me the young folks’ fancy dorm rooms, so I present for your consideration: my sophomore dorm room from the year of our Lord 2004," she wrote in a post she shared moments after those other shots. "Do people still buy movie posters? I bought that paper lantern in Haight-Ashbury in San Francisco the summer before freshman year, bedding from Target, rug from Dirt Cheap. I would lay in that twin bed and talk on the phone to Ben Napier till 4:00 am after he dropped me off for the night. Have fun, you college kids!"