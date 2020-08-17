Watch 'Pitch Perfect' stars perform Beyoncé hit for charity

The Bellas are back and they're pitchier than ever!

Anna Kendrick, along with the all-female a cappella gang from the "Pitch Perfect" film franchise, gathered together (remotely, of course) for a delightful tune, with proceeds going to charity!

The gals (including Kendrick, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson and Hailee Steinfeld) are seen trilling and thrilling together on a new video for their cover of Beyoncé's 2011 song "Love on Top," which comes with a pitch-perfect introduction from co-stars Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins, reprising their super judgy roles.

The three "Pitch Perfect" films, which were released in 2012, 2015 and 2017, all focused on the all-female Barden Bellas singing team, underdogs who made it big in singing competitions.

From 2017's "Pitch Perfect 3" (l. to r.): Hailee Steinfeld, Hana Mae Lee, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Anna Kendrick, Kelley Jakle, Ester Dean, Rebel Wilson, Chrissie Fit, Shelley Regner Courtesy Everett Collection

"The Bellas are back with a reimagined classic to support UNICEF, who are on the ground in 192 countries doing whatever it takes to protect kids from the coronavirus pandemic," says Banks in the video. "A portion of all proceeds from this song benefit UNICEF, so get online and download it now."

Yep, you read that right. As the YouTube video caption from Universal Pictures notes, "There’s nothing perfect about the world we're living in. Families around the globe are suffering from the impact of the #COVID19 pandemic, especially those in Lebanon who are facing crisis after crisis. But we can all pitch in and help."

Proceeds raised from the downloads and streams of "Love on Top" are, indeed, going to UNICEF and are being earmarked to help children in Lebanon (where they're still recovering from a massive explosion in Beirut on Aug. 4) and around the world.

Wilson tweeted about the recording and included the video, writing in part, "Aca-scuse-me?! The Bella's are back together for a very special reason."

Aca-scuse-me?! The Bella’s are back together for a very special reason. Money raised from the downloads of our rendition of “Love on Top” will go directly to @UNICEF to help children in Lebanon and around the world who need our support right now.https://t.co/jyHNlg3Inl pic.twitter.com/4I2HHpBqru — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) August 17, 2020

Snow shared her outreach and the video on Instagram:

"We are here, again, making music with our mouths for two very important reasons: Beyoncé and a great cause," she wrote in part.

So how does the video end? On a high note, of course: Kendrick holds up signs at the end aimed at her co-stars: "As the key gets higher — and Kelley (Jakle) takes over the top notes — I just want to say — I miss you guys so much!"

Hey, we miss you all too!