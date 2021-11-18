Pink reveals she is recovering from hip surgery

Pink is maintaining a positive mindset as she recovers from hip surgery.

The superstar vocalist revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that she has had ups and downs since the recent procedure.

She posted a photo of herself smiling along with a detailed description of her struggles and how her husband, Carey Hart, has been supporting her.

"Hey world! This is what 9 hours of sleep and cuddles from my kiddos looks like 7 days post hip surgery!!" the Grammy-winner began her lengthy post.

Pink and Hart, who married in 2006, share daughter Willow, 10, and son Jameson, 4.

She thanked her doctor and the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado, and added, "I am never not completely grateful."

Despite her sunny disposition, Pink admitted the recovery has been rough so far.

"It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through."

She mentioned that Hart, who is a former professional motocross competitor, has plenty of experience recovering from serious injuries and surgeries.

Continuing to gush about her husband, Pink explained all of the kind acts he has performed for her as she heals, including bringing her coffee in the shower, drying her tears, cooking her oatmeal and talking her "off the ledge."

The singer assured fans that it's not all bad, writing that she has "already figured out some tricks on these crutches I'm on for six weeks."

She also confirmed that she will make a "full recovery."

"Life always reminds you that most setbacks are actually just pauses and opportunities to recalibrate and count your blessings," she shared.

Pink said the surgery allowed her to meet a woman with cerebral palsy who summits mountains and learn about a blind man who climbs Mount Everest.

The experience so far has been "humbling" for her and she is using this journey as an opportunity to learn the "gift of accepting help."

The "What About Us" singer ended the message on an uplifting note and said, "Let the healing begin," along with a heart, prayer hand and dancing emoji.

Pink regularly opens up to fans about her personal life and struggles.

In May, she spoke to TODAY's Carson Daly about her documentary, "All I Know So Far," which shows her balancing motherhood and fame.

"I made the documentary because as kids we create this narrative about our parents, and how our childhood was and how hard we had it," she explained at the time. "I was like, 'Well if I make this documentary, then they can see how loved they are and clothed and fed, and how I rearranged the cells of my being to be there for them.'"