Carey Hart opens up about spinal surgery and thanks his 'wife/nurse' Pink

After decades of motocross, off-road truck racing and various daredevil pursuits, Carey Hart is no stranger to injuries. He’s even boasted of shattering a heel, fracturing a femur and breaking both of his arms — all in one event.

But these days, the 46-year-old is boasting about healing, which is just what he’s doing following a recent surgery.

(Be sure to click or swipe through to see the photos and video Hart shared.)

“One down and one to go!!!!! Lower spine disc replacement was a success!!!” he wrote in an Instagram post he shared with his fans and followers Thursday. “Up and out of bed and walking, just a few hours post surgery. Been up 5 times since this.”

As for what “this” is, he let x-ray images do the talking.

Hart received some new hardware during his spinal surgery. hartluck/ Instagram

One such image shows a new artificial lumbar disc, which is positioned just above an older fusion.

“Special thank you to @discmd, Dr Bray Who performed the surgery, and Layla who truly makes this all happen,” Hart continued. “The staff here is nothing short of amazing. I am very lucky to have this team to bolt me back together. Glad my fusion has some company with the M6 disc replacement.”

If that name sounds familiar, that might be because Dr. Bray is the same doctor Hart’s wife, Pink, thanked in a post of her own last year, when the surgeon from Newport Beach’s DISC Sports & Spine Center operated on her father after he fell from a ladder and broke his back.

Pink has been close by her husband’s side for his surgery and recovery, and she even brought him a special delivery from their 4-year-old son, Jameson, back home — though it seems, from Hart’s gratitude, that’s just one small thing she’s done to help him along.

Carey Hart and Pink with their children, Jameson Moon Hart and Willow Sage Hart, attend the ceremony honoring Pink with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. Michael Tran / FilmMagic/Getty Images file

“My son Jameson had mama bring this sloth to keep me company while in the hospital,” he wrote under the photo in which he cuddled the blue plush toy his arms. “And a special thank you, to my amazing wife/nurse who has taken amazing care of me through all of this. I love you baby. “

While the racer is down for now, he doesn’t plan to be out of action for long.

“Can’t wait to come back stronger than ever, and kick ass on my dirtbike in 2022,” he vowed.