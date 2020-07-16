Pink reveals her dad is undergoing chemotherapy for prostate cancer

Pink has announced that her father, Jim Moore, has prostate cancer.

The singer shared details of his medical condition in an Instagram post late Wednesday in which she marveled at his perseverance.

“This is my dear Dad this morning headed in for surgery. He just finished his second round of chemo for prostate cancer, fell off a ladder and fractured his back, lost function in his legs until my battered and bruised husband shared his brilliant doctor... Dr. Bray of DISC sports and Spine Center (I love this man with all of my heart) all three of these aforementioned men actually,” she captioned a photo of him in a hospital bed.

The Grammy winner said her father, who divorced her mother, Judy, when she was a child, remains resilient as ever, while not letting his cancer get the best of him.

“But here he is, my Dad, scared and in pain sitting with the love of his life, our Grace, and what’s he doing???? Smiling. Cracking jokes. Making everyone else feel better," she wrote.

"He’s already back to his old tricks ten hours later, talking about napalm and snipers and viruses and blood puddles.... oh, Dad. How amazing it is to watch you whistle through Hell.”

It’s been a challenging year on the medical front for Pink and her family. She and son Jameson, 3, had the coronavirus. In April, she told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show that she initially tested positive before Jameson began throwing up, as well as having chest pains and breathing issues.

"That’s the point where you are just kind of like, 'OK, are we going to the hospital? Like, what are we doing right now?' Because this is the scariest thing I've ever, ever been through in my whole life," she said.

In a May Instagram post, the "Walk Me Home" singer also said the virus led to her learning that Jameson had "bad food allergies."

"My dear boy, Jame-o, has turned out (to have) pretty bad food allergies, which we were able to find out in some of the blood testing we had to do recently because of COVID," she said.