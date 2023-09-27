Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says he has met Taylor Swift — but he's not sharing much beyond that.

Swift's appearance at Arrowhead Stadium Sept. 24 sent the internet ablaze, with everyone wondering: Are Travis Kelce and Swift a new power couple?

Reporters have turned to Mahomes — as well as the Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick — for comment about the rumored relationship.

The quarterback previously said in a postgame interview on the field that he "heard" Swift was in attendance and "felt a little bit of pressure" to ensure Travis Kelce scored a touchdown.

Then at a press conference Sept. 27 ahead of the Chiefs' next game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Mahomes was asked if he met Swift at Sunday's afterparty. The "afterparty" followed the Chiefs defeating the Chicago Bears 41-10.

"I met her," Mahomes said. "She's really cool. Good people."

Mahomes then reiterated what Travis Kelce said on the Sept. 27 episode of his podcast, "New Heights" — that he's aiming to keeping his personal life, personal.

"Like Trav said, (I'll) let them have their privacy, and keep it moving," Mahomes said.

On the latest episode of "New Heights," which Travis Kelce hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, the Chiefs player shared his much-awaited comments on Swift's surprise appearance at his game. He called the attention "hysterical" and made it a game to remember.

“Shout out to Taylor for pulling up that was pretty ballsy,” he said. “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family. She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in a great light and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course.”

He also acknowledged that the pair left the game together and shared that "we just slid off in the getaway car at the end.”

But as Mahomes echoed, Travis Kelce said going forward he aims to avoid commenting about his or Swift's personal lives.

“What’s real is that it’s my personal life, and I want to respect both of our lives,” he said. “She’s not in the media as much as I am, doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows ... So, like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend.”

“So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying, ‘All right now,’ would have to be kind of where I keep it,” he added.