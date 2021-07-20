Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share never-before-seen pics from engagement

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas just took a look back at the important day that put them on the path to the altar.

Three years ago, on July 19, the Jonas Brothers singer asked Chopra Jonas to marry him, and to mark that occasion, both husband and wife shared never-before-seen photos from that day with their fans and followers on social media.

Chopra Jonas, 39, posted a close-up pic of the pair as they look to be just a moment away from a kiss. The shot shows the couple holding hands with their fingers intertwined, which offers a perfect view of the large, cushion-cut diamond at the center of the engagement ring he gave her.

“My everything.. 3 years today,” she wrote in the caption. “Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you ❤️”

Jonas, 28, shared a photo from a different part of the same day. In this one, the couple sit across from each other as they enjoy a dinner on the Greek island of Crete, with Chopra’s stunning Tiffany & Co. ring on display in front of a spectacular view of the Mediterranean Sea.

He simply wrote, “3 years ago today,” alongside it.

That day came just two months after Jonas and the actor-producer began dating and three and a half months before their wedding.

But for the pop star, the wait that felt the longest during their whirlwind romance was the one between asking her to marry him and getting an answer.

'I said, 'Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?'" he recalled in a 2018 interview with Vogue. "No joke — she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence."

Chopra chalked up her hesitancy to being speechless. But Jonas decided to move things along, telling her, “I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections.”

Obviously, she did not.