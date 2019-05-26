Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 26, 2019, 3:29 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

When it comes to his beautiful wife Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas is a "Sucker" for all things romantic!

The 26-year-old singer and Jonas Brothers member posted a message to his wife on Instagram to mark their one-year dating anniversary and fans are happy crying for them.

"I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you," he wrote, adding a heart emoji.

In the photo, he and Chopra, 36, are both dressed in all white and we see him dipping his lovely wife as they gaze into each other's eyes.

Chopra responded publicly to her husband's sweet message by writing her own thoughts in the comments. "The most amazing thing that ever happened to me is you. I love you babs.." she wrote, adding a heart eyes emoji.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot at a lavish Indian palace. Sajjad Hussain / AFP/Getty Images

Jonas and Chopra had their first date to "Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert" in Los Angeles but revealed to Vogue that they had actually begun corresponding back in 2016.

After seeing Chopra act in her show "Quantico," Jonas reached out to the Bollywood star and philanthropist on Twitter and started what he called a "friendly with an eye toward flirtation" text relationship. The pair tied the knot in December of last year in a lavish wedding celebration in India. Chopra recently appeared in the new Jonas Brothers video for "Sucker," along with the partners of Kevin and Joe Jonas (the ladies have since dubbed themselves #JSisters).

And although they weren't together on their anniversary, Jonas made sure his wife still had a magical day, surprising her with tickets to Mariah Carey's concert in London.

"The best husband ever..." Chopra posted in her message of love and gratitude on Instagram. "You will always be my baby @nickjonas Happy one year love!"