It's official! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra confirm engagement with sweet photo

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Reports have been swirling since the end of July that singer Nick Jonas, 25, and actress Priyanka Chopra, 36, had gotten engaged after weeks of dating. Now, the stars have made it official!

Jonas and Chopra confirmed the news early Saturday on Instagram, both sharing the same sweet photo of the two staring into each other’s eyes as Chopra places her hand on his shoulder to show off the ring — and it’s totally gorgeous!

“Future Mrs. Jonas,” he captioned the picture. “My heart. My love.”

"Taken.. With all my heart and soul," she wrote in her post.

Chopra later shared a series of pictures from what was reportedly their traditional engagement celebration (known in India as a roka ceremony) attended by close family and friends in Mumbai.

In the photos, the two are dressed in traditional Indian clothing. She captioned the pictures, writing, "The only way to do this... with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings."

The couple’s timeline dates back to the 2017 Met Gala, which they attended together.

“We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together because it’d be fun,” she told Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on his late-night show last year. “We were on the same table and we already know each other, so he was like, ‘Hey, you wanna go together?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, OK, let’s go together.’ It ended up working out.”

Kimmel playfully prodded Chopra about her relationship with Jonas. It wasn’t until a year later in May 2018 that their reported romance made headlines and the two got flirty on social media.

There’s no word yet on when or where the wedding will take place, but it seems like the two are enjoying their engagement bliss in the meantime.

Congrats to the happy couple!