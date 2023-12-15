Zac Efron says death of Matthew Perry is ‘affecting me a lot,’ wishes he’d reached out more

Zac Efron says there hasn’t been a day that’s gone by without him thinking of his former co-star and late actor Matthew Perry.

The 36-year-old actor currently starring in “The Iron Claw” is featured in Variety’s latest cover story and spoke about Perry, who passed away in October.

“I hold the time we shared together really dear. I’ve been thinking about him a lot, every day,” Efron said. “He was in a unique position for me in my career and in my life. His passing is affecting me a lot.”

In 2009, the two actors appeared alongside one another in “17 Again.” The comedy saw Perry and Efron appear as the same character, with Perry playing a struggling father on the verge of divorce who is magically transformed into his younger teenage self, played by Efron.

Efron went on to share that life in the spotlight can be "isolating."

“It can be incredibly lonely, being an actor," he said in part. “It’s very important to reach out to friends and foster relationships where you can talk and share stories. I wish in the past couple of years that I had an opportunity to do that with Matthew."

It's not the first time that Efron has spoken about Perry since his death at the age of 54. Read on for more.

December 2023 — Efron thanks Perry during Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

On Dec. 11, the actor gave a speech while receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During his speech, Efron credited Perry for ushering him toward the next level in his career.

“It really did propel me and motivate me, in so many ways,” he said. “It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career and for that, thank you so much, Matthew. Thinking about you a lot today.”

November 2023 — Efron says it would be an 'honor' to portray Perry in a biopic

During the premiere of his film "The Iron Claw," Efron discussed learning that Perry once said he wanted Efron would play him in a movie about his life.

According to "Entertainment Tonight," the late actor's friend — Athenna Crosby, who was photographed alongside him the day before his death — told the outlet about the Perry's hope.

At the premiere, Efron told ET that it would be an honor.

“I heard that, and it’s a huge honor,” Efron said to “ET.” “Matthew is, you know, the best guy in the world. I had the best time of my life working with him.”

“To think that he was thinking of me for that role,” Efron added. “I would be honored to do it, to be honest.”