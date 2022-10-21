Former WWE star Sara Lee’s husband shares emotional post after her sudden death at 30

Westin Blake, the husband of late former WWE star and "Tough Enough" winner Sara Lee, opened up about his grief over his wife's recent death in an emotional Instagram post on Oct. 21.

"Dear Sara, I loved you from the first moment I saw you. I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth. Beautiful, compassionate, strong and so loving," he wrote.

The professional wrestler, whose legal name is Cory Weston and who formerly competed in WWE under the name Wesley Blake, went on to call Lee an "angel that blessed me with 3 of the most beautiful children I could imagine."

"But you were soo much more than just mom," he continued. "You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the back bone of our family, and (my favorite), my wife," Blake continued.

"I really don’t know what to say in these uncertain times. I just know that death can’t take away the memories we made," he added. "I can’t promise that I will stop grieving but I know now, that you’re free. I can’t thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far."

Blake concluded his post, "I LOVE YOU SARA."

Lee died earlier this month at age 30 of undisclosed causes. Her death was announced Oct. 6 by WWE.

“WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee,” the organization said in a statement on its official website.

“Born and raised in Hope Township, Michigan, Lee excelled in powerlifting before eventually joining the sixth season of WWE’s ‘Tough Enough.’ Lee went on to win the fan vote for ‘Tough Enough’ and serve as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

Lee's death was also announced by family members including her mother, Terri Lee.

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” she wrote. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children."