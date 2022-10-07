Sara Lee, former WWE wrestler and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, dead at 30

Sara Lee, a wrestler who won the sixth season of the reality show “WWE Tough Enough,” has died, the company announced Oct. 6. She was 30.

“WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee,” it said in a statement.

“Born and raised in Hope Township, Michigan, Lee excelled in powerlifting before eventually joining the sixth season of WWE’s ‘Tough Enough.’ Lee went on to win the fan vote for ‘Tough Enough’ and serve as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

No cause of her death has been revealed.

Lee's final Instagram post mentioned her recovery from a sinus infection.

"Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row. First ever sinus infection kicked my butt," she wrote earlier this week.

Lee won a one-year, $250,000 WWE contract on “WWE Tough Enough” in 2015 and was released by the company the following year.

She was married to former WWE wrestler Wesley Blake, whose birth name is Cory Weston. The couple had three children.

Her mother also confirmed Lee's death in a Facebook post.

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” she wrote. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children.”

Lee’s sister-in-law Courtney White also mourned her death.

“I usually know what to say, but I don’t,” she wrote in part. “My heart breaks for these three babies as they grow up and miss out on so much their momma should be here for.

“I have spent the last 24 hours wondering how this can be happening, how can this actually be real? I look at her children, and I know that our families will make it through this, for them, and because of them.”

Several people in the wrestling world paid tribute to Lee on social media.

"I never met Sara Lee but she always seemed to have a beautiful energy," Brandi Rhodes tweeted. "My heart goes out to her family and friends. It just doesn’t make sense sometimes."

"R.I.P Sara," Bianca Belair tweeted.

"The sweetest person that we were blessed to call a friend. Rest Peacefully, Sara," WWE referee Eddie Orengo wrote.