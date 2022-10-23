Travis Scott addresses allegations he cheated on Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott slammed rumors that he cheated on Kylie Jenner on social media.

Scott, who shares two children with Jenner, addressed the controversy on his Instagram story on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The rapper wrote in part, “It’s a lot of weird s--t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be. a closed set while I was directing a video.”

“I’m saying this for the last time,” he added. “I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and fictional storytelling.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Scott, 31, was seemingly referring to Instagram model Rojean Kar, who according to E! had previously denied rumors in October 2019 that she had a fling with Scott after his temporary split from Jenner.

However, the outlet reported that Kar recently posted a video on her private Instagram story that showed Scott on set that made viewers speculate the two had met up years prior to their alleged fling.

After Scott shared the message disputing the claims, Kar posted a series of videos on her story responding to his statement.

“OK so what we’re not gonna do is we’re not going to lie on me, because I’ve been good. I posted whatever f-----g story you guys wanted me to post, I pretended I didn’t know you, went along with whatever f-----g narrative you guys wanted to, no matter how much bulls--t I got from it,” she claimed. “But to say you don’t know me and you’ve never been with me when you’ve definitely been with me, when f-----g everybody’s seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me. Come on. Come on, sir.”

Kar also claimed that she was with Scott on Valentine’s Day this year, accusing the rapper of cheating on Jenner frequently. She also doubled-down on the 2019 story and said that the rumors from years prior did not involve her before adding, “But nothing he’s saying right now is true and that bothers me.”

"You know how I never responded to anything because I had a feeling it wouldn’t make me feel better," Kar said in another Instagram story. "And I will tell you when 1,000% right now I do not feel any better. I feel disgusting and I feel taken out of character and it’s not fun. You should never how to talk to the internet about what’s going on. I shouldn’t have to have texts from our mutual friends telling me that I need to chill but why aren't you guys telling him to chill?"

One Instagram user, who claimed to work with Scott, came to the rapper's defense in the comment section of an Instagram post on the popular account The Shade Room. Scott then shared a screenshot of the comment on his story.

“big cap. i’ve been working with travis for 8 years + i was on set all day as he was directing a video for another artist,” the person wrote. “this lady is delusional + she was not there with im. he does not fck with her in any way. nothing else to see here.”

Scott also seemingly responded to Kar’s claims about spending Valentine’s Day with him this year, sharing a screenshot of a photo from Feb. 14, 2022 from his camera roll.

“If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me,” he wrote on top of the photo of a table set for two, adding several rolling eye emojis.

Travis Scott/Instagram

Scott and Jenner first went public with their relationship in April 2017. Less than one year later, the couple welcomed their first child together in February 2018, a daughter named Stormi.

Though the couple ultimately welcomed their second child together in February 2022, a son previously named Wolf, Jenner spoke out publicly about their temporary split in October 2019 on social media.

Entertainment Tonight reported that at the time, the couple had been split up for over a month. In a tweet on October 3, 2019, Jenner addressed their current relationship status, writing, “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”