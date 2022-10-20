Kylie Jenner talks 'baby blues' after welcoming son: 'I cried nonstop'

Kylie Jenner is opening up about the sadness she felt after she welcomed her son in February.

On Season Two, Episode Five, of "The Kardashians," which premiered on Thursday, Oct. 20, Kylie said that her life became "hard" after she gave birth to her son.

Kylie Jenner at the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show on September 28, 2022 in Paris, France. Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

"I cried nonstop all day for the first three weeks," she told Kendall Jenner, who came to visit her at her Kylie Cosmetics office. "It's just the baby blues and then it kind of goes away."

Although Kendall tried to tell her sister that it was just her hormones, which were "all over the place" after giving birth, Kylie assured her that she cried so much that her head would start hurting her.

"I'm not a doctor. But I read on Google. They call it baby blues when it doesn't last past six weeks," she said of her sadness. "And after about six weeks, I started to feel better. But I definitely had the case of the blues."

Kylie then noted that she does "feel better" and she stopped "crying every day."

"So, that's great," she said.

Kylie also noted that she doesn't have "bad days" with her body and she feels "really good" about the way she looks.

"I love my body," she said. "I'm embracing my PP body: Postpartum."

The only thing that seemed to annoy Kylie is that she just gets very emotional when she's lost in her head, so she told Kendall that she needs a night out and will be going to Las Vegas with her to celebrate her latest venture with her 818 tequila brand.

Although Kylie pulled out at the last moment to take care of her kids, she wished Kendall all the best on the show.

On Feb. 6, Kylie revealed that she gave birth to her second child a few days earlier on Feb. 2.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at the Billboard Music Awards on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. Bryan Steffy / WireImage

On Instagram, she shared a sweet black-and-white photo of what appeared to be her older daughter, Stormi, holding her brother's hand and captioned it with a blue-heart emoji.

Kylie shares both her children with rapper Travis Scott.

Although she initially named their son, “Wolf Webster," Kylie changed the name once she realized that she didn't like it.

She has yet to reveal the name of her second child.