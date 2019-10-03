Kylie Jenner has addressed her relationship with Travis Scott, the father of her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, indicating that the two have split by saying she is focused on their "friendship."

The reality television star tweeted on Thursday about the couple's relationship after reports this week that the two were no longer together.

"Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️" she wrote. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

Her tweet about her relationship with Scott followed one denying that there was anything going on with her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, after the two were at the same recording studio recently.

"The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is,'' she wrote. "There was no '2am date with Tyga'. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."