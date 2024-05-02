Taylor Swift’s song ‘The Black Dog’ has propelled real-life pub by the same name to fame

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Taylor Swift has put a local British pub on the map.

On her new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," she has a song called "The Black Dog," and fans think it's about a London bar that has the same name.

In the song, Swift sings about a bar called The Black Dog and how she used to go there with someone she loves.

She says, "How you don’t miss me / In The Black Dog / When someone plays The Starting Line and you jump up."

Since the song was released on April 19, hundreds of fans have been wandering into the bar to find clues about Swift's love life.

"Why did you guys come here?" NBC News London correspondent Kelly Cobiella asked a couple of Swifties at the bar.

"For Taylor Swift," they both replied with a smile.

The Black Dog pub made famous by a Taylor Swift song. TODAY

Lily Bottomley, events and social manager at The Black Dog, told Cobiella that Swift has made the bar a hotspot.

“I got reports that a few leaked songs had come from her album. And suddenly saw ‘The Black Dog,'" she said. "Then obviously, it just went from 1 to 100.”

The Black Dog has since gone viral on social media. The bar even shared a video exploring the theory that Swift may have visited with either her ex Joe Alwyn or rumored ex Matty Healy. The clip shows someone who works at the pub "desperately" trying to figure it out by checking their security cameras.

“We think it’s Joe,” one bargoer told Cobiella. “Because Matty didn’t even come to London. Gotta be about Joe.”

Bottomley shared that the pub has “had reports of a certain blond regular,” but they “wouldn’t want to give too much away.”

The pub has even renamed one of their signature beers as the Swift pint, and one of their sandwiches as the Swift burger.

The Black Dog shared with Cobiella that many pint glasses have been taken as souvenirs by bargoers. But with more merch coming soon, those headed to the bar will hopefully be able to leave with official memorabilia (if you can get a reservation).