Robert De Niro’s 'beloved grandson' Leo has died, actor says

Robert De Niro announced the death of his grandson.

The Academy Award-winning actor said July 3 that Leandro Anthony De Niro-Rodriguez had died. It’s unclear how old he was nor is it known how he died.

“I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” De Niro said in a statement to NBC News. “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Leo was the son of Drena De Niro, 51, the actor’s oldest child. Drena is the daughter of Robert De Niro’s first wife, Diahnne Abbott. The “Godfather” star adopted Drena in 1976, according to People. Drena has appeared in “Joy,” “A Star Is Born” and the miniseries “When They See Us.” Leo also had a part in “A Star Is Born.”

Drena said in a statement to NBC News about the loss of her son: “It is with immeasurable shock and and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo. We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief.”

She also mourned Leo in an Instagram post July 2.

“My beautiful sweet angel . I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly,” she captioned a photo of him.

“You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you . I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama.

“You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you 😞I’m so sorry my baby , I’m so sorry @carlosmare 😢💔. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

Robert De Niro, 79, recently expanded his own family. In May, he revealed he had welcomed his seventh child, a girl named Gia.

“I just had a baby,” he told "Entertainment Tonight Canada" without divulging any further details.

De Niro said fatherhood comes with plenty of challenges.

“It’s a lot of excitement, but scary. And you do your best,” he told "Access Hollywood" in May after he revealed he had welcomed Gia.