Netflix announces when it’ll stop shipping DVDs (yes, it still ships DVDs)

It's the end of an era for Netflix — the streaming service has announced it will stop sending DVDs to subscribers in late September.

Netflix announced the change, which comes on the heels of the company's 25th anniversary last year, on April 18 on the company's official website.

"After an incredible 25 year run, we’ve decided to wind down DVD.com later this year," Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos wrote in the message. "Our goal has always been to provide the best service for our members but as the business continues to shrink that’s going to become increasingly difficult. So we want to go out on a high, and will be shipping our final discs on September 29, 2023."

Netflix, which began strictly as a DVD rental service, also let customers on social media know that it would soon abandon the DVD format.

"To everyone who ever added a DVD to their queue or waited by the mailbox for a red envelope to arrive: Thank you!” the company wrote on its official Twitter account.

While some Twitter users responded with jokes showing their surprise that the DVDs were still a thing, many others lamented the company's decision to stop sending them.

"Damn… that’s wild. RIP my childhood," wrote one.

"Gutted," wrote another.

In honor of its 25th anniversary last August, Netflix shared several fun facts about the company, which transformed the entertainment industry.

The first DVD that Netflix ever shipped? It was “Beetlejuice” on March 10, 1998.

Tim Burton’s frighteningly fun 1988 comedy starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Catherine O’Hara and a then-teenaged Winona Ryder, who would star decades later in the original Netflix series “Stranger Things.”

Though we all remember Netflix shipping its DVDs in red envelopes, the company’s earliest envelope was actually white.

Within a decade of its launch, Netflix began introducing streaming media and videos on demand.

The service later began creating its own original content, debuting its first TV series, the political drama “House of Cards,” in 2013.

“Orange Is the New Black,” “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Grace and Frankie,” its longest-running series, followed, as have plenty of critically acclaimed original Netflix movies, including “Marriage Story,” “The Irishman” and “All Quiet on the Western Front.”