Michael Oher claims Tuohys never adopted him and made millions off ‘The Blind Side’

Michael Oher, the former NFL star whose life story was the inspiration for the 2009 movie "The Blind Side," claims that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy never legally adopted him and benefited financially from his story.

Oher, 37, claimed in a new court petition obtained by NBC News that the Tuohys presented him with papers in 2004 which he believed to be adoption papers, but instead was a petition for a conservatorship.

The former Baltimore Ravens tackle, who was a high school football star when the Tuohys invited him to live in their home, said in his petition, which was filed Aug. 14 in Shelby County, Tenn., that the Tuohys asked him to sign a document at age 18 that gave them the legal authority to arrange all of his business deals.

Michael Oher, center, with Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy in 2008. Matthew Sharpe / Getty Images

Oher claimed in his petition that the couple used their legal power as conservators to negotiate a business deal with Twentieth Century Fox for the film "The Blind Side."

The movie, which earned Sandra Bullock an Oscar for best actress, was based on Michael Lewis' 2006 release of the book “The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game,” which told Oher's story.

The petition states that the movie, which made over $309 million worldwide at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo, paid the Tuohys and their now-adult birth children each $225,000, plus 2.5% of the movie's defined net proceeds. The petition alleges that Oher earned nothing.

Oher's attorneys said they will let the petition speak for itself and the Tuohys declined to comment. TODAY.com has also reached out to Fox Studios, representatives for Sandra Bullock, and "The Blind Side" author Michael Lewis for comment but has not heard back.

Oher's petition also states that the Tuohys have continued to misrepresent themselves as his adoptive parents in an effort to promote their foundation, the Making it Happen Foundation, and Leigh Anne Tuohy’s profile as an author and motivational speaker.

“The lie of Michael’s adoption is one upon which Co-Conservators Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched themselves at the expense of their Ward, the undersigned Michael Oher,” the petition states.

“Michael Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February of 2023, when he learned that the Conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys," it added.

Oher, who also played for the Tennessee Titans and the Carolina Panthers before retiring from the NFL in 2016, is seeking to end the Tuohys’ conservatorship and to stop them from using his name, image and likeness.

The athlete and author also wants a full accounting of the money the Tuohys have earned as his conservators, and to have the couple pay him his fair share of profits as well as unspecified "compensatory and punitive damages."