Mariah Carey’s longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka breaks silence on split

Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, have called it quits.

Tanaka shared a post on social media Dec. 26 confirming that after seven years of dating, the two were breaking up.

“With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together,” he wrote. “Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared.”

He also thanked the pop star’s children for “warmth and kindness” that have “enriched my life in ways words cannot capture.”

Carey has yet to comment on her and Tanaka’s the split. TODAY.com has reached out to her team for comment but has not yet heard back.

Rumors of Tanaka and Carey's split began to circulate when fans noticed that Tanaka had been absent from Carey's Christmas tour, which kicked off mid-November.

Carey performs onstage with Bryan Tanaka during her "Merry Christmas To All!" at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 13, 2022, in New York City. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MC

He also seemingly did not accompany Carey and her twins — 12-year-olds Roc and Roe, both of whom she shares with ex Nick Cannon — to Aspen, Colorado for her annual Christmas retreat, People reported.

Carey has shared several photos of her Christmas holiday in Colorado this year to her Instagram, including a series of family visits to Santa Claus.

She also seemed to be in good spirits as she posted a Christmas Eve video with her kids and seemingly one of their friends.

“Mom, please, we don’t want to do this every time,” one of her twins groaned in the video.

“It’s not every time!” Carey responds as the kids leave the frame.

She then launches into her iconic holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Tanaka and Carey first started dating in 2016 but they actually met a decade earlier. A professional dancer, Tanaka joined Carey on her “Adventures of Mimi” tour in 2006.