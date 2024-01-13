Lisa Marie Presley's mother, Priscilla Presley, and her oldest daughter, Riley Keough, are paying tribute to the late singer-songwriter on the first anniversary of her death.

"Today is a very solemn day. It’s been a year since your passing and not a day goes by where I don’t think about and miss you," Priscilla Presley wrote Jan. 12 on X.

She added, "Rest in peace, Lisa. You are in the arms of your beloved father now. Only that… gives me comfort. Mom."

Lisa Marie Presley was the only child of Priscilla Presley and her late ex-husband, rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley.

Keough honored her late mom Jan. 12 on Instagram by posting a throwback photo of the pair from her childhood.

The Emmy-nominated “Daisy Jones & The Six” star captioned the image with a red-heart emoji.

Lisa Marie Presley, second to left, with all four of her children.

Entertainer and author Linda Thompson, who dated Elvis Presley after his and Priscilla Presley’s 1973 divorce, told Keough in the comments of her post that her late mom was “extraordinarily special.”

“Your mother loved you, your brother and your sisters fiercely and devotedly… death does not rob us of that love, nor our memories,” wrote Thompson.

“I have the best recollections of your beautiful mother from the time she was 4 1/2. She was extraordinarily special, but you already know that. I loved her then, now, and always," she added. "My thoughts & my heart are with you."

Thompson shared her own tribute to Lisa Marie Presley alongside a collection of throwback photos on her Instagram page that showed special moments of her time with Elvis Presley and his young daughter.

"The photographs are faded, but the memories are indelibly etched into my heart. Lovingly remembering Lisa Marie today and always," wrote Thompson.

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, 2023 in Los Angeles at age 54.

Her death was caused by a small bowel obstruction, according to a July 13 report NBC News obtained from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

The report said that the obstruction was a “strangulated small bowel” that developed from adhesions the singer developed following bariatric surgery.

Presley, second from left, poses with her mother and daughters at the a handprint ceremony honoring three generations of Presleys at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Authorities previously confirmed that Lisa Marie Presley had experienced cardiac arrest.

Lisa Marie Presley was a mother of four.

She shared Keough and a son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020, with her ex-husband Danny Keough. She was also mom to twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, whom she shared with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.