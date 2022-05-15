Lisa Marie Presley talks loss of son Benjamin while reflecting on ‘Elvis’ film: ‘Breaks my heart’

Lisa Marie Presley continues to mourn the loss of her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27.

Presley has openly mourned the loss of Benjamin, who was the grandson of Elvis Presley, in the nearly two years since his death. Ahead of Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming film, “Elvis,” about her late father, Presley shared a photo of the movie poster on Instagram and penned an emotional message in the caption reflecting on the film and her enduring grief.

“I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” she began her message. “Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole. Not much else aside from my other 3 children gets my time and attention anymore.”

Even amid personal turmoil, Presley revealed that she has seen “Elvis” two times ahead of the movie’s June 24, 2022 release date, calling it “nothing short of spectacular.”

“Absolutely exquisite,” she added, before lauding the main actor’s performance. “Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully. In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully."

Presley continued her ode to the film, calling out Luhrmann’s work on her father’s story.

“You can feel and witness Baz’s pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever,” she wrote.

Presley wasn’t the only member of her family who was affected by the film, either. She revealed that her children, 32-year-old actor Riley Keough and 13-year-old twins Finley and Harper Lockwood had seen the film as well and had a similar reaction.

“What moved me to tears as well was watching Riley and Harper, and Finley afterwards, all 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced,” Presley wrote. “It breaks my heart that my son isn’t here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well.”

The singer said it was clear that all those who were involved with the movie had “poured their hearts and souls into it,” before praising Luhrmann once more for his portrayal of her family.

Last month, Presley’s mother, Priscilla Presley, shared her thoughts about “Elvis” in a complimentary post on Facebook.

Priscilla Presley, who was married to Elvis Presley from 1967 to 1973, saw the film in a private screening set up by Luhrmann with Jerry Schilling, a talent manager who worked with the “Jailhouse Rock” singer.

She lauded Luhrmann’s directing and “unique artistic way” and Butler’s performance, calling it “outstanding.”

“Halfway through the film Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW!!!” she wrote. “Bravo to him…he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine.”

After 76-year-old later added, “The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending. But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis’ journey, penned by a directer who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film.”

