Larry David speaks out after the death of Richard Lewis: 'Today he made me sob'

Larry David is speaking out after the death of his close friend, fellow comic and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" co-star, Richard Lewis.

Lewis died Feb. 27 at home following a heart attack, his publicist told NBC News. He was 76.

In a statement, David noted that his friendship with Lewis went back a long way.

"Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me," David said. "He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him."

Lewis co-starred with David for years on the hit HBO show "Curb Your Enthusiasm," which is now in its final season. Lewis and David play semi-fictionalized versions of themselves.

In an August 2023 interview with The Spectator, Lewis said he and David first met at a summer sports camp when he was 12.

"I disliked him intensely. He was cocky, he was arrogant,’" Lewis told the outlet. "When we played baseball I tried to hit him with the ball: we were arch-rivals. I couldn’t wait for the camp to be over just to get away from Larry. I’m sure he felt the same way."

Years later, the two would cross paths again in New York City's stand-up comedy scene and the rest was history.

In a statement, HBO said the network was "heartbroken" to hear of Lewis' death.

"We are heartbroken to learn that Richard Lewis has passed away," HBO said in the statement. "His comedic brilliance, wit and talent were unmatched. Richard will always be a cherished member of the HBO and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ families, our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and all the fans who could count on Richard to brighten their days with laughter."

Lewis announced last April he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and had long been open about his other health and addiction struggles. He battled drug and alcohol addiction and struggled with depression and anxiety, which he often referenced in his comedy.